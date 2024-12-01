Damascus

Russia launched a series of airstrikes in Syria on Sunday as rebel forces advanced further following their takeover of Aleppo, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The Observatory reported that five people were killed in a strike targeting a hospital in Aleppo. Another airstrike in the north-western city of Idlib resulted in the deaths of eight civilians and left over 50 injured. Russian warplanes also bombed rural areas in Idlib and Hama, regions that have recently come under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group leading the rebel offensive, the SOHR added. As per monitor, says death toll in Syria rebel offensive rises to 412, AFP reported.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is designated a terrorist organisation by the UN Security Council.

The Syrian army intensified its strikes, carried out in coordination with Russian jets on Idlib, and claimed to have killed and wounded dozens of insurgents.

For the first time since the Syrian civil war began, government forces have lost control of Aleppo, the monitors told AFP.

Key developments:

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose regime is backed by Moscow, vowed to protect the country’s "stability and territorial integrity" against what he called "terrorists and their backers."

Since the rebels launched a surprise offensive on Wednesday, at least 372 people, including 20 civilians, have been killed, according to the SOHR. The monitor noted that Sunday’s Russian airstrikes in Idlib, a rebel stronghold in north-western Syria, claimed several civilian lives.

The SOHR detailed the following civilian casualties:

A child was killed during strikes in Al-Atareb.

Four university students were killed when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fired rockets at a student dormitory in Aleppo.

Four individuals were killed in a Russian airstrike on a refugee camp in Idlib.

Sixteen were killed in airstrikes near the Al-Basel roundabout.

Twenty-three others were killed in separate Russian airstrikes across Idlib, Al-Atareb, and Darat Izza in western Aleppo's countryside.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Damascus later on Sunday. He reiterated Tehran’s support for the Syrian government and its military as rebel forces gain ground in the south.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the situation, stating that Israel is closely monitoring developments in Syria. “We are determined to defend Israel’s vital interests and preserve the achievements of war,” Netanyahu said while visiting military recruits at a base in central Israel. Israel shares a border with Syria through the Golan Heights, which it occupies.

(With inputs from agencies)