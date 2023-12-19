Ready to negotiate to end war, but not prisoner exchange, says Hamas: Reports

A senior Hamas official said on Tuesday (Dec 19) that the militant group does not want to Hold negotiate over prisoner exchange while the war with Israel is going on. However, he said that Hamas was open to negotiations to end the war which he termed 'genocidal.

"We affirm our position of categorically rejecting to hold any form of negotiations over prisoners exchange under the continuing Israeli genocidal war", Basem Naem said in a statement

"We are, however, open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression on our people and opening the crossings to bring in aid and provide relief to the Palestinian people," he added.

Basem Naem was quoted by Israeli media.

Tuesday saw Israel launch more strikes on Gaza. These strikes have taken place amid expectations that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is preparing to hold another vote on ceasefire demand. The Israel-Hamas war has begun to lead to regional ramifications with Yemen's Houthi Rebels attacking shipping in the Red Sea, attacks they say are mounted to show solidarity to Palestinians. These attacks have started disrupting shipping through the crucial waterway.

Watch | Red Sea attacks disrupt sea shipping: 10 nation-coalition to combat Houthi attacks × US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated US support for Israel in a joint press conference with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv. Austin said that USA would continue to provide arms and ammunition to Israel.

In order to tackle the menace of Houthi attack, the US is trying to cobble together an international alliance which may include warships from Britain, France, Italy, Spain and other countries.

Director of Gaza hospital admits Hamas used facility for military operations: IDF

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have published a video from their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) saying that Ahmad Kahalot, a senior member of Hamas and diretor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza Strip has revealed during interrogation that Hamas fighters used the hospital to hide and as a base for their military operations.

In the video, neither the interrogator nor Kahalot are speaking in English and viewers get information through English subtitles.



Ahmad Kahalot—Senior Hamas Member since 2010 and director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalya in northern Gaza admits that Hamas has used hospitals as military facilities under their control.



Israel has been claiming that Hamas was using hospitals as bases for their military operations and Hamas has regularly denied the accusation.