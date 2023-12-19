Hamas releases new hostage video, Israel terms it ‘atrocious terror’

The Hamas group released a new video showing three elderly Israeli hostages, who can be purportedly seen denouncing Israel as a “criminal, terrorist”.

The three have been identified by the Israeli military as 79-year-old Chaim Peri, 80-year-old Yoram Metzger, and 84-year-old Amiram Cooper.

These three were among 240 Israelis who were taken as hostages by the Hamas militants during the October 7 terrorist assault.

'Suffering greatly'

The clip, which was shared on Telegram by Hamas on Monday (Dec 18), shows Peri saying that he and two others who have health issues are “suffering greatly in very harsh conditions”.

“We are the generation who built the foundation for the creation of Israel. We are the ones who started the IDF military. We don’t understand why we have been abandoned here,” he said, referring to the Israeli armed forces.

“You have to release us from here. It does not matter at what cost. We don’t want to be casualties as a direct result of the IDF military air strikes. Release us with no conditions,” he added.

The video concludes with the three men saying in unison, “Don’t let us grow old here.”

IDF slams Hamas for 'showing cruelty'

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari promptly termed the latest video as “atrocious terror.”

“It shows the cruelty of Hamas against elderly civilians, innocents, who require medical attention,” Hagari said at a press conference, according to Times of Israel newspaper.

“The world must work to allow medical aid and to verify their condition.”

“Our hearts are with the hostages and their families at every moment,” Hagari continued. “Haim, Yoram, and Amiram, I hope you can hear me this evening. You should know that we are doing everything to return you home safely. We will not rest until you return.”

Families concerned

Roni, son of one of the hostages, Yoram Metzger, told Hebrew media outlets that his father, a diabetic who has mobility issues, looked “years older” and thin.

“Father is not in a good condition. Everything must be done to bring [the hostages] home,” he told Kan news.

Speaking to the Ynet outlet, Metzger said that Cooper and Peri also “don’t look in good condition, not themselves. You don’t see a shred of liveliness on their faces.”