US will 'continue' providing arms to Israel, says Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Monday (Dec 18) that the United States will continue providing arms and ammunitions to Israel. Austin was speaking in a joint press conference with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv. Israeli forces have continued their operation in the Gaza Strip.

During the press conference, Austin also warned Iran that it must 'stop' supporting Yemen's Houthi rebels who have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea which has already forced major ship operators and oil giants stop using the waterways.

"We'll continue to provide Israel with the equipment that you need to defend your country... including critical munitions, tactical vehicles and air defence systems," the US defence secretary said.

"In the Red Sea, we're leading a multinational maritime taskforce to uphold the bedrock principle of freedom of navigation. Iran's support for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels must stop," Austin said.

Gravitas | Gaza war: Is Israel's Netanyahu opening a new front? × The secretary of defence said that an international coalition was taking shape to address the situation in the Red Sea.

"This is an international problem, and it deserves an international response," Austin said.

"That's why I'm convening a meeting tomorrow, a ministerial meeting with fellow ministers in the region and beyond to address this threat," he said, adding it would be a virtual meeting.

Houthi rebels said earlier on Monday that they had attacked two "Israeli-linked" vessels in the Red Sea.

Gaza death toll crosses 19,000

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that death toll in the enclave has crossed 19,000. It now stands at 19453, as per the health ministry.

Hamas fighters launched an attack in southern Israel on October 7 killing at least 1200 people and taking more than 200 people hostage. Within a few days, Israel responded with an overwhelming military response which within a few weeks saw hundreds of air raids. Tanks and troops were deployed to launch a ground attack.

The incessant fighting resulted in acute shortage of food, medicines, fuel and other resources in Gaza. A brief pause in fighting was negotiated between the warring sides by mediators US and Qatar. After a brief extension to the pausem the fight resumed. However, at least some humanitarian aid has been able to reach the Gazans and Israel has since agreed to let some fuel supply pass into Gaza.

High civilian casualties are increasing global pressure on Israel to take concrete steps to minimise collateral damage as it fights Hamas inside Gaza.