Rats replace mice as main vermin in Edinburgh as strike by refuse workers drags on

With the strike by refuse workers dragging on into its sixth day, rats have “taken over” and replaced mice as the main vermin in Edinburgh.

According to pest controllers, due to the unresolved pay disputes with workers bins are overflowing with rubbish bags piling high across the city.

Unless there is a breakthrough in talks between unions and Cosla the strike is due to go on until August 30.

Demanding the Scottish National Party to urgently get around the table with Cosla to sort out a pay deal for workers, Lothian politicians across the political spectrum have joined forces with the latter.

Claiming that this was the worst they had ever seen their beloved Edinburgh, Scottish Tory Miles Briggs, Scottish Labour's Foysol Choudhury and Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton gathered at Grassmarket.

Also read | Scotland to move towards environment-friendly heating

''I was speaking to tourists today who were asking why this was taking place and I said to them, I hope this doesn't put you off and they said we probably won't come back, which I think is really concerning,'' Briggs said.

Urging her to help solve the waste issue in Edinburgh, Briggs was one of seven Lothians who wrote an open letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Considering the Fringe Festival was mothballed for two years due to Covid, Scottish Lib Dems leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described how he was "heart sad" to see the current state of Edinburgh.

Highlighting was important the "proper negotiation machinery" between local authorities and unions took its course, Finance secretary John Swinney said he encouraged all parties to resolve their issues.''

The scattered waste in the streets of the Scottish capital encourages mice to come out of their hiding spots and feast on the garbage as per the owner of Pest Force Pest Control Services George Buchan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: