Rare strain of Swine Flu - H1N2 infects first person in Canada. How dangerous is it?

New Swine Flu strain in Canada?

According to local health authorities in Canada, the country reported its first ever case of the H1N2 virus, which a rare strain of Swine Flu.

This marks the first human being infected with H1N2 - the Swine Flu’s rare strain. AFP reported that the case was detected long ago - in mid-October, in Alberta, Canada’s western province. So far, the case seems to be isolated, which no risk of infection spreading among people nearby.

H1N2: New Swine Flu strain harmful to humans?

In a statement, local health officials said that “there is no increased risk to Albertans at this time”.

"This is the only influenza case reported in Alberta so far this flu season," the statement added.

According to the statement, patient zero was exhibiting mild symptoms akin to those of influenza. They were “tested”, and had “quickly recovered”. Additionally, the statement added that there was no evidence to show that the virus has spread further in the country.

However, health authorities in the country are looking at where the virus emanated from, and to ascertain whether it has spread to other parts of the country.

H1N2: How prevalent is new Swine Flu strain?

Only 27 cases of H1N2 have surfaced around the world since 2005. The H1N2 virus is sometimes confused with its most common sibling - H1N1.

H1N2 is not caused by food-related illness, and is also not transmitted to humans by consuming pork and other pig products.

"This a rare type of flu in humans, typically acquired from exposure to infected pigs and not known to spread easily from human to human," Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Tweeted out.