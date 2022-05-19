Rare monkeypox outbreaks: From US to Spain, list of countries where cases are detected recently

The United States is the latest to detect a case of rare monkeypox as the local health body, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, on Wednesday (May 18) stated that it had confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in a man who had recently travelled to Canada.

Apart from the US, tha cases are rising in European countries as recently Spain and Portugal detected over 40 suspected cases of monkeypox. As quoted by news agency AFP, officials said that both outbreaks concentrated in the Madrid and Lisbon areas.

The monkeypox outbreaks mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

Here's a list of countries where the monkeypox outbreaks were detected (or suspected) recently

United States

United Kingdom

Spain

Portugal

Canada

As per health officials in Spain, some of these infections may be through sexual contact — in this instance among gay or bisexual men.

Health authorities in the Madrid region said, "In general, its transmission is via respiratory drops but the characteristics of the 23 suspected infections point to it being passed on through bodily fluids during sex relations."

"All of them are young adult males and most of them are men who have sexual relations with other men, but not all of them," Elena Andradas, head of public health in the Madrid region, told Cadena Ser radio.

Meanwhile, Portugal's health ministry said in a statement that "the cases were all among males, the majority of them young, who had ulcerated lesions."

The information shared by the above-mentioned health authorities would be a new development in understanding how the virus is transmitted.

What is monkeypox what are the symptoms?

The US agency explained that the monkeypox illness often starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle ache and swollen lymph nodes before causing a chickenpox-like rash on the face and body.

Transmission usually happens due to close contact with infected animals such as rodents and monkeys and is limited between people. It has only been fatal in rare cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

