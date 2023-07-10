Rare chubby cheek rodents unexpectedly uncovered in Australia's Melbourne

A detection dog unexpectedly found a new population of rare native rodents on the outskirts of Australia's Melbourne, as per Australian Associated Press reports.

Previously, the uncataloged broad-toothed rat population was discovered by a labrador. According to reports, the four-year-old dog called Moss found the rodent population while searching for Coranderrk Bushland near Healesville Sanctuary.

Moss at that time was searching in an area where he alerted his trainer pointing towards grass-filled, animal waste that was bright green in colour.

According to AAP reports, later, Zoos Victoria scientists confirmed that the new population discovered was from the broad-toothed rat, which was a native species known for its chubby cheeks, fluffy fur and short tail.

As per reports, the species is predominantly nocturnal and timid so it stayed disguised from researchers. However, a follow-up survey of the area found three of the animals.

It's the closest known broad-toothed rat population to Melbourne and the only one in Australia behind a predator-proof fence, according to the reports.

Zoos Victoria's Sakib Kazi said though the rats were notoriously hard to trap but adorable.

"I challenge you to have a look at their face and not immediately fall in love," he said.

"They are seriously, seriously cute."

Wildlife detection dog officer, Dr La Toya Jamieson said Moss was trained to associate the smell of broad-toothed rat scat with having a party.

"So lots of pats, lots of cuddles, lots of food, which he very much loves," she said.

"And then (we) started putting that broad-toothed rat scat in the environment for him to find."

With the help of live rats since their finding, Moss has been acquainted to potentially help recover the creatures if they come under threat from bushfires.

Due to predators like fox and cats, habitat destruction, bushfires and climate change, the population of rats have witnessed a decline.

Last year, the species was discovered in Victoria for the very first time in more than three decades at Wilson's Promontory.

