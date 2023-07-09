'Hidden depths': Homeless man creates secret home in Los Angeles underground vault

In a surprising turn of events, a homeless man was discovered living in an underground utility vault just steps away from the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) in Los Angeles.

Caught on security cameras, the unidentified man lifted the panels of the vault and vanished into the subterranean space, raising concerns about safety hazards and access to public utility areas, reported the Hindustan Times.

Security guards at the Japanese American National Museum were astounded as they witnessed the homeless man opening the panels of the underground vault and disappearing below ground level.

They promptly notified the museum's director of security, expressing their concerns about the man's actions. Museum officials were unaware of the extent of his access or the duration of his stay, indicating the potential for repeated incidents.

Unconventional living spaces reflect growing homelessness crisis With the increasing homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, individuals are resorting to unconventional living spaces, including underground utility vaults.

While these vaults are typically inaccessible to the public and intended for storing utility equipment, the dire circumstances faced by many homeless individuals have driven them to seek shelter wherever possible, even in hazardous areas.

Although the specific underground vault in question did not provide direct access to the museum, officials emphasised the potential dangers and fire hazards associated with someone occupying such spaces.

The presence of gas and electrical lines within the vault raised concerns about the risk of accidents or fires. Ensuring the safety of visitors, staff, and volunteers became a top priority for the museum, leading to decisive action to address the situation.

Upon witnessing the man accessing the vault for the second time, museum security promptly contacted the police. Los Angeles, California.



Look at what the Hollywood Walk of Fame has turned into.



Dozens of tents, beggars and homeless people are sitting and lying all along the famous tourist attraction and their number is increasing every year.



The money goes to sponsoring proxy wars. pic.twitter.com/EdeK2UK9GQ — Trollstoy (@Trollstoy88) July 4, 2023 × Subsequently, the 30-year-old trespasser was arrested and charged with trespassing and battery on a police officer after allegedly assaulting one of the responding LAPD officers. During a search of his belongings, the police discovered drugs and a plastic gun, further highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

In response to the incident, the LA Department of Water and Power announced plans to seal the two vaults that the man had opened.

This preventive measure aims to deter further unauthorised access and minimise safety risks. However, this incident sheds light on the broader challenge faced by California and its significant homeless population, underscoring the need for comprehensive solutions to effectively combat the crisis.