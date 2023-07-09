Washington DC embraces Sikhism in school curriculum for inclusive education

Students in Washington DC will now have the opportunity to learn about the Sikh community, as the District of Columbia State Board of Education has voted in favour of including Sikhism, or Sikhi, in the school curriculum.

This decision aligns Washington DC with 17 other states in the US that have recognised the importance of accurately representing Sikhism in their social studies standards for public schools, reported the Free Press Journal. Expanding educational horizons The new social studies standards will introduce Sikhism to approximately 49,800 students in Washington DC, enabling them to gain insights into the rich culture and traditions of the Sikh community, as stated by the Sikh Coalition.

This development is a significant step towards promoting inclusivity, combating bigotry, and reducing bullying in schools.

By increasing baseline cultural competency and decreasing ignorance, these inclusive and accurate standards benefit all students.

Harman Singh, the Sikh Coalition Education Director, welcomed this announcement, highlighting the crucial role of inclusive and accurate standards in combating discrimination and fostering acceptance, reported the Free Press Journal. Singh emphasised that these standards not only benefit Sikh students but also provide all students with a foundation of understanding and respect for different cultures and faiths.

Also read | Monsoon mayhem submerges parts of India's north; at least 12 dead so far A nationwide effort The inclusion of Sikhism in the curriculum extends beyond Washington DC. In April of this year, the Virginia State Board of Education also voted in favour of incorporating Sikhism into their History and Social Science Standards of Learning.

With these recent efforts, over 25 million students across the United States now have the opportunity to receive a more comprehensive and inclusive education.