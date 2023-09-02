Ramaswamy describes differences with Trump as 'very small': Report

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is vying for the Republican Party's presidential nomination in 2024.

In a recent interview with Fox News, he emphasised his alignment with former President Donald Trump on policy matters while acknowledging some minor differences.

Ramaswamy, a vocal advocate of the "America First" agenda, believes in building on Trump's foundation and is optimistic about uniting the country around shared ideals.

Shared ideals: Ramaswamy and Trump's policy alignment

Ramaswamy highlighted his policy harmony with Trump, asserting that they are both "America-first" candidates. He expressed his confidence in achieving national unity by expanding the "America First" agenda.

While acknowledging "very small" differences, Ramaswamy stated that they are "deeply aligned" on policy matters, with over 90 per cent agreement.

These similarities form the basis of his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Policy differences

Despite their alignment, Ramaswamy outlined some nuanced policy distinctions. He mentioned his intention to rescind affirmative action, opting for the militariSation of the southern border instead of solely focusing on building a wall, and advocating for the shutdown of the US Department of Education, rather than appointing a reform-minded leader like former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

These differences reflect Ramaswamy's unique approach to certain issues while maintaining overall policy consistency with Trump.

Trump's praise and potential vice presidency

Former President Trump, currently the frontrunner in the nomination race, has praised Ramaswamy, referring to him as a "smart, young guy." Trump's favorable comments followed Ramaswamy's debut in the Republican presidential primary debate.

When asked about the possibility of a "Vice President Ramaswamy," Trump expressed his interest. During the interview, Ramaswamy affirmed his support for Trump's policies and even pledged to pardon the former president of any potential convictions on his first day in office.

Unifying the nation and building on Trump's foundation

Ramaswamy's overarching vision is to unite the nation around shared ideals, capitalising on the "America First" foundation laid by Trump.

He believes that this collaboration can propel the "America First" agenda to new heights, aiming to further strengthen the nation's commitment to these principles.

His campaign centers on the idea of continuity and progress in pursuing a policy agenda that resonates with a significant portion of the Republican base.

