Radical preacher Zakir Naik to return to Malaysia, no word on India’s extradition request yet

Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik—an Indian fugitive—will reportedly return to Malaysia after completing his programmes in Oman.

Malaysian-based newspaper New Strait Times quoting Naik’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader reported that Zakir still had programmes to attend in the Middle Eastern country.

According to reports, Naik was in Muscat to deliver religious talks.

Naik, who now resides in Malaysia, was charged with money laundering and terrorism charges, and creating religious tension through his speeches and lectures in India.

In 2016, Naik fled India and moved to Malaysia and reportedly secured permanent residency there. The Indian government declared his Islamic Research Foundation unlawful in 2022.

In 2019, he was also banned from delivering public speeches in Malaysia. Besides India, his Peace TV network is also banned in Bangladesh, Canada, Sri Lanka and the UK.

During a regular media interaction on Thursday, India’s External Ministry Affairs said that it will take all the required steps to bring the radical preacher back to India and have him face justice.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi’s remarks came days after Naik arrived in Oman as a "state guest" to deliver his lecture on "Holy Quran is a Global Necessity" in the country.

"Zakir Naik is an accused in numerous cases in India. He is a fugitive from justice. We have taken up the matter with the government of Oman and its authorities," Bagchi said.

When asked about India’s extradition request, Bagchi said, “I will check on this. I think the list of countries we have an extradition treaty is already in the public domain and Oman is not on the list. However, I do need to reconfirm."

(With inputs from agencies)