Paranoid Kim Jong Un orders increase in production of weapons-grade nuclear materials

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has called for an increase in the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials to stockpile the arsenal, according to state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim made the remark a day after North Korea launched two short-range missiles towards the East Sea that landed just outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Kim gave the call for ramping up production while inspecting the country's new nuclear weapons programme. Terming the decision a 'far-sighted way' to boost the production 'exponentially', the state media reported that Kim also took a view of the technology used for mounting warheads on ballistic missiles and nuclear counterattack plans.

It added that N Korea's policy of expanding the nuclear stockpile was 'solely aimed' at defending the country, regional peace and stability.

Last year in September, N Korea passed a law that allows it to execute nuclear strikes if enemy forces launch an attack against its leadership. The law effectively makes its nuclear-armed status "irreversible" and bars any talks on de-nuclearisation.

"If the command and control system of the national nuclear force is in danger of an attack by hostile forces, a nuclear strike is automatically carried out immediately."

Kim's attempt to increase the nuclear stockpile comes in the backdrop of the US and S Korea completing their biggest military drill in the past five years. The exercise started on March 13 and concluded last Thursday.

At the time, Kim said the country should be ready to launch nuclear attacks at any time to deter war. He went on to slam the US and South Korea for expanding military ties involving American nuclear assets.

Consequently, N Korea managed to conduct multiple missile launches, including the firing of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies)