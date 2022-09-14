Queen Elizabeth's funeral guest list: Who's invited and who's not?

One of the largest royal and political gatherings to be held in the UK in recent memory will take place for the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are anticipated to attend; invitations were sent out over the weekend.

Most of the leaders have been instructed to use commercial flights and informed that they will be transported collectively by bus from a location in west London.

The Westminster Abbey, which can accommodate about 2,200 people, will host the ceremony.

Here is what is currently known about who will attend and who won't, as reported by the BBC.

European Royal families

Many of the royal families from around Europe, many of whom were related to the Queen by blood, are anticipated.

King Willem-Alexander, his wife, Queen Maxima, and his mother, Princess Beatrix, a former Dutch queen, have all confirmed their attendance, as have King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Along with the royal families of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have also accepted an offer.

US presidents

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend, according to the White House, though it's not known if they'll be taking the bus.

The question of whether President Biden would invite President Trump to join the US delegation had received a lot of attention, but due to delegation size restrictions, former presidents may not be allowed to attend.

There have been rumours that certain previous presidents and first ladies, especially the Obamas, may get private invitations.

According to his office, Jimmy Carter, who presided over the country from 1977 to 1981, has not received an invitation.

Commonwealth leaders

Leaders of the Commonwealth, which the Queen presided over for her entire reign, are anticipated to attend.

Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, Jacinda Ardern, the leader of New Zealand, and Justin Trudeau, the leader of Canada, have all accepted invitations.

Many governor-generals, who represent the monarch in each Commonwealth realm, are anticipated to attend with the leaders of their respective nations.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the president of Sri Lanka, and Sheikh Hasina, the longtime prime minister of Bangladesh, are also said to have accepted invites.

Other world leaders

Other foreign leaders reported to have accepted invites include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol have also indicated that they'll be there.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and French President Emmanuel Macron are also anticipated to travel.

Also read | A majestic Singapore orchid named in honour of Queen Elizabeth

It is unknown if Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this week for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak began, would get an invitation or accept one.

There will be a representative for the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has long been the target of international sanctions due to its nuclear programme.

Not invited

According to James Landale of the BBC, no one from Russia, Belarus, or Myanmar has been invited.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, diplomatic ties between the UK and Russia have all but vanished. Last Monday, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Putin was "not considering" attending the funeral.

The attack was partially launched from Belarusian soil, where President Aleksandr Lukashenko is a close supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Since a military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021, the UK's diplomatic presence there has likewise been drastically reduced.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: