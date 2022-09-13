Donald Trump vowed he won't leave White House or let Joe Biden move in, reveals new book

If reports are to be believed former President Donald Trump after losing the 2021 elections vowed that he won't leave the White House.

As per a CNN report, a New York Times reporter in her forthcoming book has made this revelation.

The reporter Maggie Haberman, in her book, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," revealed that Trump repeatedly told his aides that he would not let incoming President Joe Biden take over and that he's "just not going to leave".

He reportedly said to one aide: "We're never leaving" adding "How can you leave when you won an election?".

The elections, result announcement, Trump's loss and the eventual January 6 attack on Capitol Hills mark a chaotic shift of power from the businessman to current President Joe Biden.

His insistence against vacating the White House is a new detail and as CNN puts it, "adds new detail to the chaotic post-election period".

In the early aftermath of the results, according to Haberman, who has been covering Trump since his win in 2016, the outgoing president appeared to acknowledge that he had lost to Biden. He even consoled one aide by stating, "We did our best."

However, something caused his mood to shift, and he abruptly told staff members he had no plans to leave the White House for Biden to move in.

Trump also reportedly said to Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, "Why should I leave if they stole it from me?"

The disclosures from the book come as US House and Justice Department investigators are looking into Trump's refusal to relinquish power after the 2020 election.

Federal investigators have recently delivered subpoenas to a number of former Trump advisers, and the House select committee looking into January 6 is considering additional hearings and a final report this fall.

(With inputs from agencies)

