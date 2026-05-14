/Queen’ of Karachi gets VIP treatment after arrest; viral video sparks row

A major scandal has erupted within Pakistan's Sindh Police department following the arrest of a high-profile suspect dubbed the "Cocaine Queen" of Karachi. While the arrest was initially hailed as a victory in the city’s crackdown on synthetic drugs, a leaked video showing the suspect receiving "VIP treatment" while in custody has ignited a firestorm of public outrage. The suspect, identified in local reports as Anmol alias Pinky, was apprehended during a late-night raid in the upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood. According to police sources cited by news outlet The Express Tribune, she is allegedly the central node in a network supplying high-grade cocaine to the city’s elite social circles.

However, the narrative shifted hours after the raid. A viral video, reportedly filmed inside a high-ranking officer’s office rather than a standard lock-up, shows the suspect sitting comfortably, using a mobile phone, and being served tea. The footage further shows police personnel standing by in a manner that social media critics described as "protocol" rather than “custody.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The video has dominated Pakistan’s social media trends, with citizens questioning whether the law applies differently to the wealthy. Prominent civil society activists have pointed out the stark contrast between this treatment and the often-harsh conditions faced by petty offenders. An inquiry committee has reportedly been established by the IG Sindh to identify the officers responsible for providing unauthorised privileges to a suspect involved in narco-terrorism and organised crime.

Beyond the viral scandal, the investigation into the "Cocaine Queen" reveals a sophisticated operation. Investigative reports published by news oulet Dawn suggest that the network utilised encrypted messaging apps and private couriers to distribute narcotics across Karachi’s South District. "This is not just about one individual; it is about the system that protects them," said a senior security analyst during a segment on ARY News. “When the state provides tea and air-conditioning to a primary suspect in a narcotics case, it undermines the entire judicial process.”

The Sindh Police have officially suspended two junior officers seen in the video, but critics argue that such "VIP treatment" could not have occurred without the nod of senior leadership. As the "Cocaine Queen" prepares for her first court appearance, all eyes are on the judiciary to see if the legal process will be as "accommodating" as the initial police custody.