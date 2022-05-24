Queen Elizabeth visits Chelsea Flower Show, checks out attractions in buggy

In the UK and elsewhere, all eyes seem to be on the Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Every development about the health of the 96-year-old monarch hits headlines.

In the latest of appearances helping calm several nerves, the queen attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, media reports said.

While travelling in a buggy, Queen Elizabeth checked out the attractions at the annual festival of garden design in West London. It surely must have saved her energy while visiting the show.

The event was organised by Royal Horticultural Society. With four days of pageantry and celebration, Britain will honour the Platinum Jubilee of queen next month.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth attended the final night of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the Windsor Castle auditorium that marked her 70-years of reign in Britain. She was greeted with a standing ovation at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The star-studded celebration was attended by celebrities like Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Katherine Jenkins.

The crowd cheered for the smiling Queen who was accompanied by her son, the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, as she walked to take her seat at the Royal Box. Before her entry into the castle arena, a tri-service guard of honour that consisted of the Coldstream Guards, RAF Regiment and Royal Navy were already in position, signalled to honour the Queen by the national anthem, played by the military musicians.

The Queen wore an ice-blue sequinned dress and draped a grey embellished shawl around her shoulder to guard against the chill.

