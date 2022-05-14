One in three Britishers thinks Queen Elizabeth should retire

A poll has shown that there is increase in the number of people in UK who think that the queen should retire rather than stay a monarch for life. The poll analysis was carried out by YouGov for Times Radio.

The poll reportedly shows that one in three respondents thinks that the queen should retire.

Polling for this study started two years ago. At that time, more than half of the people were of the opinion that the queen should remain on the throne for the rest of her life.

However, latest survey shows a different picture. 34 per cent are saying that the queen should retire while 49 per cent, in other words, less than half think that she should continue.

Queen Elizabeth made a rare public appearance on Friday (May 13) just few days after she pulled out of opening of the parliament due to bad health. She pulled out from the ceremony for the first time in 60 years.

The 96-year-old monarch, in a white blouse, blue cardigan and tinted glasses, was seen smiling as she arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

She spoke to a group of people through the open window of her Range Rover, and later donned a headscarf and used a walking stick to make her way to the royal box.

British media reports said the lifelong horse lover spent almost an hour at the parade ring at the show, which is near her Windsor Castle home west of London.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday night that the queen would not officially open parliament on Tuesday -- the first time she had missed the event since 1963.

(With inputs from agencies)

