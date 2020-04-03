Queen Elizabeth II to make special broadcast on coronavirus pandemic

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II will make a special broadcast this weekend to Britain and the Commonwealth, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

"The televised address will be broadcast at 8 pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday 5th April 2020. The address was recorded at Windsor Castle," a statement said.

The queen, 93, has made only three other special addresses during national crises in her 68-year reign.

The latest development comes as the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest figures by John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre, over 34,000 people are have been confirmed of coronavirus. Queen's son Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are also among the infected ones.

The peak of the United Kingdom's coronavirus outbreak will be slightly sooner than previously thought and will come in the next few weeks, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

"The modelling suggests that that peak will be slightly sooner than previous, in the next few weeks but it is very, very sensitive to how many people follow the social distancing guidelines," Hancock told local media.

(With inputs from agencies)

