Quad Summit 2022: New initiatives include sharing of space data

The four leaders of the Quad — India, the United States, Japan, and Australia — conducted a closed-door meeting at Kantei Palace, the summit location in Tokyo, after concluding this morning's opening statements.

Following that, as part of their meeting, they announced new projects, including space collaboration, marine awareness, and COVID-19 vaccines.

According to CNN, new endeavours include an educational programme and space collaboration.

Quad Summit 2022 Live Updates: We have ensured peace and stability in Indo-Pacific, Indian PM says

Here are the most important announcements to be aware of:

Cooperation in Space:

The four countries have also agreed to share space-based Earth observation data, including data from US oceanic and atmospheric monitoring, flood mapping, and land imaging projects.

The Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness

IPMDA will provide a near-real-time, integrated, and cost-effective maritime domain awareness picture in close collaboration with regional partners. This effort will transform partners' abilities to comprehensively monitor the waters off their beaches in the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean region, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Quad Fellowship

The Quad Fellowship, which will finance 100 American, Australian, Indian, and Japanese students to study in the United States for graduate degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects each year, is now accepting applications.

The Quad Vaccine Partnership and Global Health Security

The Quad is dedicated to retaining its worldwide leadership in the COVID-19 pandemic response and strengthening global health security. Quad partners have supplied 257 million safe and effective dosages to the Indo-Pacific region so far. We will modify our collective approaches to and prepare for new varieties, including getting vaccines, testing, treatments, and other medical items to individuals who are most at risk, even as we continue to provide vaccines.

