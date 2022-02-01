Qatar to become major non-NATO ally, US President Biden tells emir

In a meeting at the Oval Office on Monday, US President Joe Biden has promised Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, that he will soon designate the country as a major non-NATO ally.

The president looked to grant special status to a key friend in a turbulent region.

With the emir sitting at his side, Biden told reporters, “Qatar is a good friend and reliable and capable partner. And I’m notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship. I think it’s long overdue."

The president, in the meeting, said that he will notify the US Congress soon about the development.

The status is granted by the US to close non-NATO allies having strategic working relationships with its military.

Qatar, which is the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, may pitch in if the Ukraine conflict erupts to disrupt Russian gas deliveries to Europe.

The agenda for the meeting also included the Iran nuclear talks and relations with Afghanistan. The interests of the US were also represented by the small Gulf country.

Qatar's emir will also meet separately with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and discuss arms sales and other military issues with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, an official told reporters.

