Qatar fails to provide copy of court ruling to India regarding eight Indians

Qatar has failed to provide India with the official copy of the judgment from its court which handed down death sentences to eight former Indian Navy personnel, media reports indicated. Apart from that, even the Qatari government has also not yet made any comments on the court's decision. New Delhi will finalise its response after thoroughly reviewing the verdict, PTI news agency said citing sources familiar with the situation. Moreover, diplomatic and political avenues may be explored to address the situation and reach a potential resolution.

One option is to utilise a 2015 agreement between India and Qatar concerning the transfer of sentenced prisoners. This agreement allows for the completion of sentences in the home country of the respective prisoners.

Background on court verdict

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were sentenced to death by Qatar's Court of First Instance. The ruling has been described as "deeply" shocking by India, which has pledged to pursue all available legal options in response to the case.

These Indian nationals, who were employed by the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August the last year in connection with alleged espionage for Israel. The specific charges against the Indian citizens have not been disclosed by either Qatari authorities or New Delhi.

India's commitment to providing assistance

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India expressed its shock at the death penalty verdict and said that it is committed to providing consular and legal support to the affected individuals.

Watch | Palestinian ambassador urges UN to ‘stop the war’ as Israel pounds Gaza × "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (Oct 26).

"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the statement added.