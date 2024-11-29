Moscow, Russia

The secret daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living under a pseudonym in the West as the war with Ukraine continues, as per media reports.

Advertisment

The 21-year-old Elizaveta Krivonogikh has been posing as late Putin ally Oleg Rudnov's relative, as per the investigation by an Ukrainian TV.

Krivonogikh, who is also known as Luiza Rozova, is said to have disappeared just after the beginning of the war in Ukraine. However, she had visible social media footprints earlier in Russia.

Also Read: Putin threatens to hit 'decision-making centres' in Kyiv, plans to increase production of Oreshnik missiles

Advertisment

As per TSN, they have tracked Putin's daughter and her mother, who is 49-year-old cleaner-turned-multimillionaire. It was reported that the family now goes by the name of Rudnova.

All about Putin's secret daughter Elizaveta Krivonogikh

Elizaveta was a student at the Paris School of Management and Arts when the Russia-Ukraine war started, reported TSN.

Advertisment

As per reports, Elizaveta has a passport, and she has identified herself as Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova. Her date of birth is 3 March, 2003.

Her birth date hints that the daughter was born to First Lady Lyudmila when Putin was the Russian president.

"After extensive research, TSN found Elizaveta had changed her surname to Rudnova, allegedly taking the last name of Oleg Rudnov, a close Putin ally who once arranged luxury real estate deals. The change further highlights the alleged connection to Putin," reported the Ukrainian outlet.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Putin: New Missile Turns Everything To Dust

On flight bookings and elsewhere, the daughter was seen using the name Rudnova, while hiding her patronymic name, Vladimirovna, which carries the identity of her father Vladimir Putin.

The girl disappeared during the Russia-Ukraine war and was last seen at the Louvre in 2021. However, as per the reports, the girl was studying in Paris.

Putin's daughter earlier owned a fashion brand and worked as a DJ in Russia, as reported in the media. It was suggested in the reports that Putin had tried to block her public profile ahead of the war.

"And as far as I know, something happened in October 2021 because she deleted her Instagram account and she is no [longer] public," said Andrei Zakharov, the man who brought into light her existence.

"It looks like somebody told her: "Stop it"," he added, as reported by various media outlets.

Her mother, Svetlana Krivonogikh holds shares in a bank and owns a striptease club in St Petersburg.

Svetlana was born in St. Petersburg, which is Putin's hometown, in 1975 and studied at the University of Economics and Finance in the Department of International Relations in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)