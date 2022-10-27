Putin's goddaughter and renowned Russian media figure Ksenia Sobchak flees to Lithuania 

Border officials in Vilnius (Lithuania), reported that Russian media figure Ksenia Sobchak who was also suspected in an extortion case has fled the country.

Sobchak was the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's mentor. She is reportedly Putins' goddaughter. Her father, the late Saint Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak was Putin's boss.

The renowned journalist dismissed the case as the Russian government tried to put pressure on her and her editorial team.

Sobchak is a popular media personality who even stood in opposition to Putin in the 2018 elections.

An official in conversation with AFP confirmed Sobchak's arrival. Lithuania earlier barred Russians from entering the borders amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia's news agency TASS reported that the 40-year-old journalist departed from Moscow at night, and will fly to Lithuania via Belarus.

Her media group, Attention Media has been under constant pressure from the government. The commercial director of the group, Kirill Sukhanov was earlier arrested by the government during an investigation. Even Sobchak's villa was also searched thoroughly during the investigation.

This is not the first time any Russian has fled the country. Ever since the invasion of Ukraine and the announcement of mobilisation a few weeks back, thousands of Russians have fled the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

