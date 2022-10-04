One-way flight tickets from Russia increase by 27% amid Putin's mobilisation call 

Ever since the Russian president announced the country's first mobilisation, Russians have been trying to escape the country with every means of transport you can think of, especially through air flight.

This is what recent data from Spain-based ForwardKeys on Tuesday revealed. According to it, the issue of one-way tickets from Russia has increased by nearly 27 per cent.

The data compared flight bookings for the last week of September (Sept 21 to 27) to the weeks prior to it, which revealed that the issue of one-way tickets from Russia increased to 73 per cent in the week of the announcement as compared to 47 per cent in the previous weeks.

The departure date of 60 per cent of the tickets purchased within the week of the announcement was within 15 days, approximately 45 per cent up from the ones done in previous weeks.

According to ForwardKey's air booking data, there was a three-times increase in booking tickets in the last days of September (Sept 28-30).

Reuters reported that Olivier Ponti, ForwardKeys' vice president of insights, said, "These numbers are quite remarkable and correlate with reports at the time of a sudden increase in ticket sales."

As per the authority, the average departure time was between 22 and 34 days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21 declared the country's first mobilisation after World War II.

The mobilisation announcement stated that now Russian men are required to fight in the war with Ukraine, which prompted thousands of Russians of fighting age to flee to Russia to avoid the situation. The majority of Russians have fled to Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Istanbul, and Georgia.

