Ukrainian forces make significant gains in south & east, seize Russia-annexed territories

The Ukrainian troops have been making rapid advances in the south and east of the country, making their biggest breakthrough since the war began.

While it is breaking through the defences of Russian forces in the south and intensifying its offensive in the east, the Ukrainian troops have also been successful in taking back more Russia-annexed territories.

The biggest advantage gained recently has been in the south of the country, where the Ukrainian forces recaptured several villages along the strategic Dnipro River on Monday, Ukrainian officials and a Russian-installed leader in the area said, reports Reuters news agency.

On Dnipro's west bank, Ukraine has been targeting supply lines for as many as 25,000 Russian troops and has already destroyed the river's main bridges, forcing Russian forces to use makeshift crossings.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly made significant advances in two of the four Russian-occupied regions that were annexed last week following referendums.

On the eastern front, Ukraine has been building momentum, with Ukrainian military vehicles heading to reinforce rail hub Lyman that was recaptured at the weekend, and a staging post to press into the Donbas region, reports Reuters.

Russia's military had turned Lyman into a logistical base.

President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the army’s rapid advances saying that they have retaken towns in a number of areas, without providing details.

"New population centres have been liberated in several regions. Heavy fighting is going on in several sectors of the front," Zelensky said in a video address.

Moreover, reports suggest that Ukrainian forces have been pushing against Russia's proxy forces a few kilometres into the Luhansk region and moving towards the Russian-held towns of Kremenna and Svatove in Luhansk.

Though a detailed account of all the developments is expected from the Ukrainian government, the military revealed some information.

According to them, the soldiers from Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade raised the country's blue and yellow flag in Myrolyubivka, a village between the former front and the Dnipro. A video on the same was released by the Defence Ministry.

A Kherson regional council member, Serhiy Khlan, also listed four other villages recaptured or where Ukrainian troops had been photographed.

"It means that our armed forces are moving powerfully along the banks of the Dnipro nearer to Beryslav," he said.

On Monday, a senior Pentagon official, Celeste Wallander, said that Ukraine has been on course to gaining several battlefield objectives, giving Kyiv "a much better defensive position to ride out what probably will be a tamping down of the hot fighting over the winter."

(With inputs from agencies)

