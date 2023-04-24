Putin's close ally Medvedev warns of scrapping Black Sea grain deal if G7 bans exports

Former Russian president and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, said on Sunday that if the G7 decided to impose export restrictions on Russia, Moscow would retaliate by cancelling the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which permits crucial grain shipments from Ukraine.

"This idea from the idiots at the G7 about a total ban of exports to our country by default is beautiful in that it implies a reciprocal ban on imports from our country, including categories of goods that are the most sensitive for the G7," Medvedev said in a post on his Telegram channel.

According to last week's report by the Japanese Kyodo news agency, which cited sources within the Japanese government, the Group of Seven (G7) nations are proposing a blanket ban on exports to Russia.

Russia has threatened on many occasions to withdraw from the grain agreement, which is set to expire on 18 May. "In such a case, the grain deal - and many other things that they need - will end for them," he added.

According to reports, the G7 is debating changing its sanctions policy towards Russia. It includes proposals that shipments to Russia would be automatically prohibited unless they were on a defined list of goods that were permitted for exports.

As per the current rules, unless specifically blacklisted, products may be sold to Russia without any restrictions. Vladimir Putin's longtime supporter Medvedev serves as Putin's deputy at the powerful Security Council and is the chairman of a government commission on arms production for the conflict in Ukraine.

The Black Sea grain agreement, the only important diplomatic achievement during the 14-month battle in Ukraine, has been frequently criticised by Moscow.

The G7 agriculture ministers in a communique earlier called for the "extension, full implementation and expansion" of the grain deal.

Inspection teams from Russia, Ukraine, the UN, and Turkey are required as part of the agreement to guarantee that ships are carrying only food and other agricultural supplies and no weaponry. Ukraine, on the other hand, has accused Russia of delaying inspections and stopping grain exports.

Ukraine is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of grain. It is worth noting that if the grain deal is scrapped it will result in tensions and trade restrictions, which could become complicated further. Any such move by Russia to scrap the agreement would likely have significant economic and political implications for not just Russia and Ukraine but for the wider region.

Despite numerous diplomatic efforts, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has continued to escalate, with both sides accusing each other of violating agreements and engaging in hostilities. The conflict has also had wider geopolitical implications, with Russia facing international condemnation and sanctions.

