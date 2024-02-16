'Putin will not go unpunished', says Alexei Navalny's wife after reports of his death surface

After the reports of Alexei Navalny's death surfaced, his wife on Friday (Feb 16) said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin should know that he would be punished for all that he had done with the country, her family and her husband.

"We cannot trust Putin and the Putin government. They always lie," Yulia Navalnaya told the Munich Security Conference.

"But if this is true, I'd like Putin and all his staff... to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family and with my husband," Navalnaya said.

"We should fight this horrific regime in Russia today. Vladimir Putin should be personally held for all the atrocities they have committed in our country in the last years," she added.

Navalnaya met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich who extended his condolences to her reiterating that Russia was "responsible" for Navalny's death.

'He was healthy and happy', says Navalny's mother

Navalny's mother, Liumila Navalnaya, said that she did not want to hear any condolences and that her son was "alive, healthy and happy" the last time she saw him, which was on Feb 12.

"I don't want to hear any condolences. I saw my son on the 12th at the (prison) colony, we had a meeting. He was alive, healthy and cheerful," she wrote on Facebook, as per Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

Navalny was cracking jokes in court a day before death

Navalny jokingly passed remarks about his depleting funds and the judge's salary in the court a day before the reports of his death emerged.

The 47-year-old Kremlin critic, who gave his testimony via a video link on Thursday (Feb 15), appeared cheerful.

The other officials present in the court also seemed to enjoy the banter as they were captured grinning along with him as per news agency Reuters reports.

In his last appearance, Russia's most famous opposition leader said, "Your Honour, I will send you my personal account number so that you can use your huge salary as a federal judge to 'warm up' my personal account because I am running out of money."

Later on Thursday, after the court session was reportedly convened, Navalny said that he had been handed 15 days in solitary confinement.

"The Yamal prison decided to break Vladimir's record of fawning and pleasing the Moscow authorities. They just gave me 15 days in solitary confinement," he wrote on X. Ямальская колония решила побить владимирский рекорд холуйства и угождения московскому начальству. Только что дали 15 суток ШИЗО. То есть это 4-ое ШИЗО за менее чем 2 месяца, что я у них. Жестят. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) February 14, 2024 ×

"This is the fourth solitary confinement spell in less than 2 months that I have been with them," he added.

This was his last message on the social media platform.