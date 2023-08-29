Putin will not attend G20 in India but set to visit China for Belt and Road forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China for the Belt and Road Forum in October, Bloomberg reported while citing three people with knowledge of the matter. The visit would be Putin's first since an arrest warrant was issued against the Russian president for alleged war crimes, which the Kremlin has vehemently denied.

Preparations are now underway in Moscow for Putin's visit as Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly accepted Chinese leader Xi Jinping's invitation for the top flagship project of his presidency.

Putin will not visit India for G-20 but will visit China for BRI forum?

That's pretty much it. Vladimir Putin, in a telephonic conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28, cited his "busy schedule" and said that his main focus is still the "special military operation" in Ukraine for his inability to attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi in September.

Another facet of the discourse remains that New Delhi has vehemently opposed the G20 summit to emerge as a forum for focus on war in Ukraine, saying that it's a "geo-economic" platform and that the "(UN) Security Council" exists for conflict resolutions.

Putin in the New Delhi G-20 summit would have made him and by extension the war in Ukraine the top focus of a crucial multilateral meeting.

Secondly, Putin is reportedly willing to visit countries where his security service can completely guarantee his safety, and China is one of those places, according to two people cited by Bloomberg.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said in July that Putin planned to visit China for the forum, while Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that China had invited the Russian leader as the "main guest" at the event, the state-run TASS news service reported in May.

In March 2023, The Hague-based International Criminal Court issued a warrant against Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Globally, a total of 123 nations are signatories to the Rome Statute of International Criminal Court which makes them bound to act on the orders passed by the court.

China and India are not signatories to the Rome Statute.

In last week's BRICS summit, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead of Vladimir Putin. Pretoria is a signatory to the Rome Statute, meaning that it was supposed to comply with the order to arrest Putin.

Since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has only visited neighbouring countries and Iran.

Putin last visited China right before the beginning of the war in Ukraine when he attended the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and held talks with Xi Jinping at which the two sides declared a "no limits" partnership.

Xi, however, travelled to Moscow for a state visit in March.

