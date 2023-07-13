Putin likely to visit China in October to attend BRI forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit China in October this year, Russian media has reported citing a top Russian envoy. Russian news agency Tass reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping brought up the issue of the proposed visit during a meeting with Valentina Matviyenko on Monday, chairwoman of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament.

The report was based on comments made by Andrey Denisov, a former Russian envoy to China who is currently deputy chairman of the council’s foreign affairs committee.

Denisov served as Russia’s envoy to Beijing from 2013 to 2022 and helped arrange several meetings of Putin with Chinese leaders. Putin may attend the BRI summit China neither denied nor confirmed the report; however, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing was maintaining communication with its partner nations on relevant issues. “The third Belt and Road Summit for International Cooperation will be held later this year. China is maintaining communication with our belt and road partners on relevant issues,” said Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson for the ministry, on Wednesday.

Andrey Denisov also hinted that the biggest agenda on the table for the upcoming Putin-Xi meeting is likely to be the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"During the meeting with Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko, Chairman Xi Jinping said that the Chinese side was getting ready for a visit by the Russian president in October in order to participate in the third Belt and Road forum," Denisov was quoted as saying by Tass. Putin's earlier visit to China In February of last year, Putin visited China and participated in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Shortly after, Russia invaded Ukraine. During the visit, Putin secured significant energy agreements with China. The two countries also declared their bilateral relations to be more than just a traditional alliance, emphasising an unrestricted partnership.

Since March, Putin has refrained from travelling extensively due to an International Criminal Court warrant issued against Russia for unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.