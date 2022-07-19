Putin thanks Erdogan for mediation efforts, says some progress in Ukraine grain talks

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday (July 19) in Tehran, during his second visit outside Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. Putin thanked Erdogan for mediating talks on the export of grain from Ukraine. He said that there was some progress.

Putin told Erdogan during a meeting in Tehran in comments released by the Kremlin: "I want to thank you for your mediation efforts."

Putin said: "With your mediation, we have moved forward. Not all issues have yet been resolved, but the fact that there is movement is already good."

The climate shocks and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic already triggered a global food crisis. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has worsened the situation. The war led to rising prices of fertilizer, fuel and food.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hampered shipments from one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, leaving millions of people across the world at risk of being driven into starvation unless action is taken.

Putin-Raisi talks

During his visit, Putin held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and thanked "our friends" in Tehran for their hospitality. Putin also met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

In a bilateral meeting with Raisi, Putin said, "I am very pleased to be on the hospitable Iranian soil...We can boast about record figures in terms of trade growth."

"We are strengthening our cooperation on international security issues, making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian conflict," he added.

Khamenei called for strengthening "long-term cooperation" with Russia in a meeting with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, a statement said.

According to a statement on his official website, Khamenei said, "The long-term cooperation between Iran and Russia is deeply beneficial to both countries."

"There are many understandings and contracts between the two countries, including in the oil and gas sector, which must be followed up and implemented fully," Khamenei added.

