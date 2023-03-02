Putin seen living with rumoured girlfriend, children spotted in luxury mansion: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva in a villa on Putin's estate on Lake Valdai, over 400 km north-west of Moscow, 'The Project', a Russian investigative news website reported. The said estate, spread across 13,000 square feet, is built entirely in the style of a Russian dacha -- a seasonal or year-round second home in post-Soviet countries.

'The Project' cited unnamed officials saying that they had seen children on the premises. The estate also houses a playground, according to previous reports based on satellite imagery of the area.

The estate housing Alina Kabaeva is reportedly located just 800 metres (2,640ft) from Valdai, Putin’s best-guarded and most private residence, where he almost never holds public meetings.

The existence of Putin's Valdai villa was first reported in 2021 by the team of Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and gymnast Alina Kabaeva have denied in the past that they are in a relationship.

Reports by Russian news outlets have claimed in the past that only top-ranking officers in President Putin's security detail are aware of the details of their arrangement. But in 2014, Kabaeva was appointed to lead Russia's National Media Group, a media holding owned by a Putin confidante, despite having no relevant experience.

Kabaeva is known for her secretive lifestyle. She was revealed as the owner of a number of other luxury properties across Russia, including a penthouse in Sochi on the Black Sea, believed to be the biggest apartment in Russia.

