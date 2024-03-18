Putin says he approved prisoner swap involving Alexei Navalny before his death

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had approved a prisoner swap involving Alexei Navalny before the opposition leader's mysterious death in an Arctic prison last month. Putin's comments came after results of the just-held Russian presidential elections indicated that he had won to assume an unprecedented fifth term as Russian president.

Putin said unnamed people made an offer to release Navalny in a swap deal with the West a few days before he died.

"The person who spoke to me hadn’t finished his sentence, and I said I agree. But, unfortunately, what happened happened," Putin said in his first reaction to Navalny's death which he further described as a "sad event".

"I agreed under one condition: we swap him, and he doesn’t come back. But such is life," said Putin. "When things like that happen you cannot do anything about it – that’s life."