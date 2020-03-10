Putin pitches for constitutional amendment, MPs back package of changes

In a speech in Parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that proposed amendment allowing him to run for president after 2024 would be possible if the country's Constitutional Court allows it.

"This would be possible... if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against (the constitution)," Putin told the Parliament.

Russian MPs in the lower of Parliament on Tuesday backed Putin's proposed constitutional amendments. 382 MPs voted for the package of changes to the constitution with 44 abstaining.

Lawmakers will vote for measures for the third time on Wednesday.

In January, the Russian president had submitted a package of constitutional amendments to parliament after announcing reform in the political system.

A new bill proposed changes including the transfer of some power away from the presidency. The reforms included parliament to control the prime minister of the country and limiting the president to two terms, instead of two successive terms.

Putin, 67, is set to step down as president in 2024 with Russia set for parliamentary elections in 2021. Under the Russian constitution, a person cannot serve more than two successive presidential terms.