In order to secure "fast" Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian territories already under Moscow's control, President Vladimir Putin issued stricter border security orders on Sunday.

Putin said the duty of the border service was to "reliably cover" the lines close to the conflict zone. He made these remarks on Border Guard Day in a message to the border personnel, a division of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

Attacks within Russia have increased in recent weeks. Most of these attacks are drone strikes on border regions. However, the territory inside Russian borders is not left untouched. For instance, on Saturday, an oil pipeline came under attack in northwest Moscow.

In a post on the Kremlin's Telegram Putin said, "It is necessary to ensure the fast movement of both military and civilian vehicles and cargo, including food, humanitarian aid building materials sent to the new subjects of the (Russian) Federation."

Belgorod shellings

As per reports, three people had been hurt by Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod on Saturday. Attacks have destroyed the military, rail, and electricity infrastructure and targeted the Russian borderlands of Kursk and Belgorod. Local local authorities have been blaming Ukraine for these incidents.

Kyiv denies claims

Kyiv never officially accepted blame for assaults within Russia and on Ukrainian territory under Russian control. In fact, Ukraine claimed that destructing infrastructure serves as a prelude to Russia for its intended ground offensive on Kyiv.

Russian-occupied territories

The four Ukrainian provinces of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk were annexed by Putin last September. Kyiv at the time alleged that the referendums were nothing short of a sham. Notably, the four territories are only partially under Russian authority.

Russia's fresh drone strikes on Kyiv

Local authorities have reported that a fresh drone strike was launched by Russia on Kyiv, overnight.