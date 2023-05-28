Putin orders heightened border security as Kyiv faces massive Russian drone attack
Putin orders heightened border security: Attacks within Russia have increased in recent weeks. Most of these attacks are drone strikes on border regions. However, the territory inside Russian borders is not left untouched. For instance, on Saturday, an oil pipeline came under attack in northwest Moscow.
In order to secure "fast" Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian territories already under Moscow's control, President Vladimir Putin issued stricter border security orders on Sunday.
Putin said the duty of the border service was to "reliably cover" the lines close to the conflict zone. He made these remarks on Border Guard Day in a message to the border personnel, a division of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.
In a post on the Kremlin's Telegram Putin said, "It is necessary to ensure the fast movement of both military and civilian vehicles and cargo, including food, humanitarian aid building materials sent to the new subjects of the (Russian) Federation."
Belgorod shellings
As per reports, three people had been hurt by Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod on Saturday. Attacks have destroyed the military, rail, and electricity infrastructure and targeted the Russian borderlands of Kursk and Belgorod. Local local authorities have been blaming Ukraine for these incidents.
Kyiv denies claims
Kyiv never officially accepted blame for assaults within Russia and on Ukrainian territory under Russian control. In fact, Ukraine claimed that destructing infrastructure serves as a prelude to Russia for its intended ground offensive on Kyiv.
Russian-occupied territories
The four Ukrainian provinces of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Donetsk were annexed by Putin last September. Kyiv at the time alleged that the referendums were nothing short of a sham. Notably, the four territories are only partially under Russian authority.
Russia's fresh drone strikes on Kyiv
Local authorities have reported that a fresh drone strike was launched by Russia on Kyiv, overnight.
According to Vitaliy Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, a man died when drone debris hit a gas station nearby while another woman suffered injuries. Before a "new drone wave" struck the capital, he claimed that air defences had shot down more than 20 drones that were headed for Kyiv.
Later, using early data, Kyiv's military administration claimed that more than 40 drones had been shot down. Air raid alarms were set out earlier on Sunday in 12 Ukrainian areas, from Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east to Volyn in the north-west.
Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to "stay in shelters" in a social media post, noting that the night would be "difficult". He said that at least two high-rise buildings in various parts of the capital were on fire as a result of being struck by drone shards that were falling to the ground.
Ukraine's counteroffensive
On Saturday, Ukraine said it was prepared to begin a long-promised counteroffensive to retake land lost to Russia during the conflict that has now been going on for over a year. The conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties, displacement of people, and humanitarian challenges. There have been periods of relative calm and ceasefire agreements, but occasional flare-ups of violence have continued. Also, many Ukrainian cities have been brought to ruins due to Russia's war.
