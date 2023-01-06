Putin launches warship armed with hypersonic missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday launched a warship armed with new hypersonic cruise missiles. The warship will go on a training mission to Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean.

"I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country," Putin was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

"We will continue to develop the fighting potential of our armed forces," Putin said, adding that the Zircon missile system on the ship "has no equivalent".

The launch ceremony of the warship, Admiral Gorshkov, was attended by Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu via video conference.

"The main focus of the mission will be countering threats to Russia and supporting regional peace and stability together with friendly countries," Shoigu said.

"In exercises, there will be training for the crew on deploying hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles," he said.

Shoigu said the Zircon missiles were "able to overcome any modern or future air defence" and could deliver "pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land".

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said when asked about the ship: "It is not our practice to weigh in on propaganda exercises."

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained gains in the initial months, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counterattacks. This has resulted in Russian forces ceding territory which they had captured before.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.