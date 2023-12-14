Putin flexes his muscles by launching two nuclear-powered submarines

Furthering its naval power and sending a message to enemy nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday inaugurated two new nuclear-powered submarines. In a televised address from the northern city of Severodvinsk, Putin, amid freezing temperatures said such 'vessels' will make Russia 'feel safe'.

The two submarines have been named Krasnoyarsk and Emperor Alexander III and demonstrate the pinnacle of Russian maritime power with each vessel serving a specific purpose.

While Krasnoyarsk belongs to the Yasen (Ash Tree) class of multi-purpose submarines, capable of firing long-range, high-precision missiles, both on land and sea, the Emperor Alexander III is part of the new Borei (Arctic Wind) class of nuclear submarines, the first new generation Moscow has launched since the Cold War.

Putin confirmed that the submarines will man the vast emptiness of global waters to ensure that Russia's strategic interests are not harmed.

"We will quantitatively strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy, our naval power in the Arctic, the Far East, the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea, and the Caspian Sea - the most important strategic areas of the world's oceans," said Putin, surrounded by officials and naval officers on an outdoor stage.

Notably, Moscow has repeatedly used submarines in the Black Sea to supplement its war efforts in Ukraine with coastal bombardments. However, according to Moscow officials, the two newly-minted underwater beasts will not be used in the conflict against Kyiv, albeit, they will be deployed in the Pacific.

Prior to the official unveiling, the Russian defence ministry last month announced it had successfully tested a nuclear-capable Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile.

Putin displaying his shiny, new toys to the world comes nearly a week after he announced he was running for the presidential elections, scheduled to be held in March next year, again. The decision will allow Putin to extend his decades-long power grip on the Kremlin.

He has repeatedly talked about the potential of Russia's new generation of weapons, particularly the nuclear systems which act as deterrents to the West. The investment by Moscow in developing these submarines provides guarantees against a hypothetical American nuclear attack, especially in the backdrop of a delicate world order and an impending US presidential election.