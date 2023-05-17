Putin eases citizenship process for foreigners fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order simplifying the process for acquiring Russian citizenship for foreigners who serve in his military while the war in Ukraine is ongoing.

It applies to foreigners who enlist into one-year contracts with the Russian army during the crisis in Ukraine, which the Kremlin refers to as a "special military operation." According to the order, those individuals and their family members will be allowed to apply for Russian citizenship more easily—without the necessity for a residence permit, as reported by the Newsweek.

The decree expands on legislation put into law by Russia's president in September 2022, which contained a condition that applicants be part in hostilities in Ukraine for at least six months. This demand is not included in the latest version.

The move comes ahead of Ukraine's widely anticipated counteroffensive, and Russia's loss tally is expected to approach 200,000, according to Ukrainian military estimations.

Putin has issued a series of regulations aimed at increasing troop numbers in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of massive deaths in Ukraine, Russia's parliament adopted legislation in May that abolished the maximum age restriction for contractual duty in the Russian armed services.

In August 2022, Putin approved legislation increasing the strength of his army from 1.9 million to 2.04 million troops. This took effect on January 1.

In March, Putin approved an order reducing the upper age restriction for Russian National Guard personnel operating in areas of Ukraine controlled by Russian forces.

According to the decision, age limitations for Russian nationals serving in the Federal Service of the Russian Federation's National Guard Troops in the affected regions have been dissolved until January 1, 2026.

Putin illegally seized the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in the autumn of 2022, following referendums branded as a "sham" by US President Joe Biden. Russia does not have complete authority over any of the territories, and international nations, notably the United States, have condemned the action as illegal.

The decree says Russian citizens serving in annexed regions will instead be tested by a military medical examination conducted in absentia, which will establish their fitness to serve.

As per Western calculations, Ukrainian losses in the battle have also been significant. According to a US Defence Intelligence Agency report released in April, Ukraine lost 124,500-131,000 casualties, including 15,500-17,500 killed and 109,000-113,500 injured.