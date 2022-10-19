Putin declares martial law in the four annexed Ukrainian territories

Weeks after annexing the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia through a series of referendums, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced he was imposing martial law in the regions.

Putin made the announcement in a televised correspondence to his Security Council whilst directing the government to simultaneously set up a special coordinating council chaired by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The council is expected to strengthen Russia's war effort in Ukraine which has faced several setbacks at the hands of Ukraine in recent months.

According to Putin, the order by him will increase the stability of the economy and the industry which will eventually contribute to the 'special military operation' ordered by him in Ukraine.

"We are working on solving very complex, large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future for Russia, the future of our people," he said.

The move of imposing martial law comes a day after Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said all four annexed regions are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal.

"All these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation and they are all protected. Their security is provided for at the same level as [it is for] the rest of Russia's territory," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the reporters.

As reported by WION, Russia annexed the four regions earlier this month after conducting referendums. In his post-annexation speech, Putin told the West that the annexation was irreversible and called on Ukraine's army to give up and negotiate a surrender.

"We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately stop fighting and stop all hostilities... and return to the negotiating table," the Russian leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)



