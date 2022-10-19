Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Russian officials fleeing Kherson as Ukraine advances

Russia-Ukraine war Photograph: Reuters
Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive in the key southern city of Kherson, which has been under Russia's hold since the early days of the war. It is believed that Kyiv would soon take over the territory, dealing a major blow to Russia. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military says it shot down 13 "kamikaze" drones over the Mykolaiv region overnight.
Oct 19, 2022, 04:38 PM (IST)
The European Union is planning to impose fresh sanctions on Iran for allegedl supplying drones to Russia for use in the Ukrainian war. It further said that it has collected "sufficient evidence", and would soon announcement a decision on this regard.
"Now that we have gathered our own sufficient evidence work is ongoing in the (European) Council in view of a clear, swift and firm EU response," said Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borre
Oct 19, 2022, 04:32 PM (IST)
Ukrainian forces tried to recapture the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but their attempt was thwarted after several hours of fighting, Russia said, the RIA news agency reported.
“After shelling the city, a landing attempt was launched, including an effort to seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
“The battle went on for several hours, at least three to three and a half hours,” RIA quoted Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov saying, adding that the attack was “repelled.”
Oct 19, 2022, 04:30 PM (IST)
Russian forces will 'fight to the death' for Ukraine's Kherson, a pro-Moscow official said, according to AFP.
Oct 19, 2022, 04:29 PM (IST)
Ukraine on Wednesday said that its military had shot down more than 220 Iranian-made drones in a little more than one month, following this week's attacks that used "kamikaze drones".
"Since the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine on September 13, the ... Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 223 UAVs of this type," the military said in a statement.
Oct 19, 2022, 04:25 PM (IST)
Russian supporters were evacuating from key southern Kherson city of Ukranine on Wednesday, as Kyiv's forces make advances on the territory, which has been under the Russian occupation since the war's earliest days.
Kherson was the first major city to fall to Moscow's troops after the February invasion and retaking it would be a major prize in Ukraine's ongoing counter-offensive.
"The entire administration is already moving today," to the left bank of the Dnieper river, the region's Moscow-installed head Vladimir Saldo, said on Russian state television.