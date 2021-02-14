Putin accuses West of using Navalny to 'contain' Russia

Russia President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to try to "contain" Russia.

Navalny was arrested on his return from Germany, where he had been recovering from a poisoning he claims was carried out by the Kremlin and the Russian security services, FSB.

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was subsequently jailed for nearly three years, sparking nationwide protests that saw more than 10,000 people detained and led to allegations of police abuse. The crackdown has been sharply criticised by Europe and the United States.

"Our opponents or our potential opponents... have always relied on -- and used -- ambitious, power-hungry people," Putin said Sunday in an interview with Russian media conducted on Wednesday but only broadcast on Sunday by public channel Rossiya 24.

Also read | In message to Vladimir Putin, Biden deploys B-1 bombers to Norway

Putin suggested that the wave of protests recently held across Russia in the wake of Navalny's arrest and imprisonment had also been fed from abroad, against the backdrop of the widespread "exhaustion, frustration and dissatisfaction" arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Russia's "numerous successes" on a military level, but also in its management of the Covid-19 crisis and the development of the Sputnik V vaccine, were "starting to irritate" Moscow's opponents.

"The stronger we become, the stronger this containment policy," Putin said.

Meanwhile, the EU is considering imposing sanctions on Russia, putting even more strain on the bloc's already fractious relations with Moscow.

Also read | Back in Moscow court for slander trial, Navalny mocks Putin and berates judge

(with inputs)