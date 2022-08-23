Protests in Iran after woman arrested for 'improper clothing'

Iran saw protests and an online outrage last week in support of a woman who was allegedly made to apologise on TV for removig her Hijab. Sewpideh Rashno (28) was arrested in the month of July after a video of her being harassed on a bus went viral online. She had had an altercation with a woman who accused her of removing her hijab while on the bus.

Activists said that when Rashno was arrested, she disappeared without a trace and that there were no information over her whereabouts. An hastag attracted lot of tweets. It was #sepideh_kojast (where is Sepideh?)

Human Rights Activists News Agency (Hrana) a group based outside of Iran has alleged that Rashno was tortured while she was in custody. The confession was allegedly forced.

Last week, several women staged a flash mobs in Iranian capital Tehran. The images of the flash mob were shared on social media. The women had covered their faces with placards that they were holding to guard their identity.

As per Hrana, forced confessions are on the rise in Iran.

Hijab for women in public places has been mandatory since 1979. However, the rule has been hardened recently. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi signed an order on August 15 that toughened the rule with new restrictions.

