Protesters target malls during Christmas in Hong Kong

Protesters clashed with riot police in Hong Kong shopping malls in Hong Kong with no letup in clashes over Christmas.

The protests which have entered the seventh month provided a grim picture on Christmas as police used pepper spray and tear gas on pro-democracy activists in malls.

Police used several rounds of tear gas shells in the Mong Kok area which has seen multiple clashes in the past. Reports said a branch HSBC was vandalised in Mong Kok area.

Watch: Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas at protesters

There was a heavy police presence in Tsim Sha Tsui, a popular tourist destination even as police issued warnings that rioters would be arrested.

Authorities also closed down Metro operations in at least two stations at Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui as protests spread.

Malls were a target on Christmas Day as with several protesters going after Starbucks cafe in Mira Place as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam condemned the act of protesters.

"Such illegal acts have not only dampened the festive mood but also adversely affected local businesses," Lam said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Civil Human Rights Front has applied to stage another march on New Year's Day indicating there would be no rest for authorities in the runup to the new year.