Hong Kong protest: After chaotic Christmas Eve, little halt in clashes

Defiant anti-government protests refuse to stop in China autonomous region — the businesses in Hong Kong are facing the brunt.

On the eve of Christmas — many shops have reported downward trading in this holiday season.

But on Christmas day, there was little respite from the chaotic environment of clashes.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Washington Post's special correspondent Ryan Ho Kilpatrick said that "Today has been quiet after massive protests on Christmas Eve. Riot police have been deployed in the shopping areas. It denotes that the massive protests are far from over. The police used water cannons and tear gas last night, and despite the win for pro-democracy protestors in the recent elections, the movement is far from over. They will keep fighting for their comrades, their five major demands and the accountability of the Government".

The protests have now entered their seventh month. Police have arrested more than six thousand people since the protests escalated in the month of June.

The civil human rights front has organised some of the biggest marches and is trying to stage another march on the new years.