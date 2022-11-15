Protesters pour black liquid on Gustav Klimt painting in Vienna museum

It has been become common for climate activists to target works of art as a show of protest and a similar incident took place in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday. A group of Austrian and German climate activists called the “Last Generation” poured a black liquid over well-known artist Gustav Klimt’s painting "Death and Life" at Vienna's Leopold Museum, according to the authorities.

"Restorers are working to determine whether the painting protected by glass has been damaged," spokesperson for the museum Klaus Pokorny told the media according to AFP.

The protestors entered the museum in several groups and shouted slogans after pouring the liquid on the painting. "Stop fossil destruction. We're racing towards climate hell," one of them shouted.

The authorities described the liquid thrown on the painting as “black and oily” before it was sent for further investigation. The two people who carried out the attack were arrested by a museum employee and the authorities said that the painting was not damaged in the process.

This was the latest in the line of attacks carried out by climate activists in various parts of the world including museums like the Guggenheim in New York, Louvre in Paris and Uffizi in Florence.

In the past, climate activists threw mashed potatoes on a Monet painting while another group threw soup at Vincent van Gogh paintings in London and Rome. In Madrid, two activists glued themselves to a Francisco Goya painting in Madrid and shouted slogans pertaining to climate issues.