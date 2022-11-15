China's latest COVID-19 lockdowns spark protests in in Guangzhou - WATCH

COVID-19 lockdowns are nothing new for Chinese citizens who have been living under strict restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic. Thanks to the Covid Zero policy adopted by the government, the local authorities have been implementing tough rules to stop the spread of infection and that has resulted in a lot of inconvenience for the public. With China once again imposing lockdowns in various parts, people of Guangzhou decided to voice their displeasure.

Also read | G20 LIVE | G20 communique inspired by Indian PM Modi's remarks to Putin

According to videos and pictures circulating on social media, hundreds of people in one of China’s biggest cities were out on the streets to protest against the lockdown. The group of people marched in the Haizhu district, and the video showed that some even pushed over the police barriers.

After 3 years of failed 🇨🇳-19 epidemic controls, starving CCP patriots in China's Guangzhou finally took the lead to showcase to other provinces like Wuhan, Shanghai, Xinjiang, Zhengzhou & Beijing how to stand on their feet & rise up to introduce the revolution v2.0. pic.twitter.com/OXs5wcg3TH — Northrop Gundam ∀🦅⚔️ (@GundamNorthrop) November 14, 2022 ×

The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported that there were several other protests around the area and the authorities along with the police arrived at the protest sites to control the situation.

Also read | Russian software company cons its way into apps used by US Army, CDC, UK Labour Party and more

While there was no mention of such protests in the national media, videos were posted on social media platforms like Weibo and WeChat. The hashtags like “Guangzhou Haizhu district riot” and “Haizhu riot” were also trending on the platforms in the aftermath of the protests.

The lockdown was imposed after a recent surge in Covid cases around the country as the Guangzhou region accounted for more than 5000 of them. With Chongqing being the worst-affected among the cities in Guangzhou, the Communist Party of China has decided to increase restrictions in both Panyu and Liwan districts.