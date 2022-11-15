G20 Summit 2022 in Bali LIVE | 'Now is the time' to end Russia's 'destructive war', says Ukraine's Zelensky

Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit this morning spoke at the session on food and energy security. He highlighted India’s efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned.

"In India, in order to further sustainable food security, we are emphasising on natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular," he said. He also talked about India’s strides in renewable energy.