G20 Summit 2022 in Bali LIVE | 'Now is the time' to end Russia's 'destructive war', says Ukraine's Zelensky

G20 Summit 2022 in Bali Live Updates: The first day of the 17th G20 Summit kicked off in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday. It is expected that the US and other West allies will pressure Russia to end the Ukraine war, pinning painfully high global food and fuel prices squarely on Vladimir Putin. On the eve of the talks, several countries blamed his eight-month-old war for the global economic tumult. Even Russia's ally China issued a subtle rebuke, with President Xi Jinping voicing opposition to the use of nuclear threats and weapons in Ukraine, according to a White House account of a meeting with US President Joe Biden. While Putin has decided to skip the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address G20 leaders in a video message.
Nov 15, 2022, 09:24 AM (IST)
"There are several such world topics where both nations do not see face to face. But that does not affect our relationship. Every country moves as per their own strategy, most imp is we are keeping pressure on Russia, not on our friends," US State department Spokesperson Zed Tarar
Nov 15, 2022, 09:23 AM (IST)
"There is a friendship between President Biden & PM Modi which is apparent," US State department Spokesperson Zed Tarar at G20, Bali.
Nov 15, 2022, 09:18 AM (IST)
Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit this morning spoke at the session on food and energy security. He highlighted India’s efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned.
"In India, in order to further sustainable food security, we are emphasising on natural farming and making millets, along with other traditional food grains, more popular," he said. He also talked about India’s strides in renewable energy.
Nov 15, 2022, 09:00 AM (IST)
Nov 15, 2022, 08:57 AM (IST)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky tells G20 that 'now is the time' to end Russia's 'destructive war' and "save thousands of lives". "I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the G20 summit in Bali via video address on Tuesday, according to a speech in Ukrainian obtained by AFP. "It will save thousands of lives."
Nov 15, 2022, 08:54 AM (IST)
"Today's fertilizer shortage will be tomorrow’s food crisis", warns Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G20 summit
Nov 15, 2022, 08:53 AM (IST)
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen cancelled G20 meetings after testing positive for Covid in Bali. In his Facebook post, the Cambodian leader said that he tested positive on Monday night and that the test had been confirmed on Tuesday morning. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.
Nov 15, 2022, 08:45 AM (IST)
Nov 15, 2022, 08:43 AM (IST)
Nov 15, 2022, 08:42 AM (IST)
Indian PM Modi underlines the "criticality of resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers & energy", and the need for "affordable finance for smooth energy transition" for the Global South.
Nov 15, 2022, 08:41 AM (IST)
Indian PM Modi in his first intervention at the first session of G20 calls for resolution of Ukraine conflict diplomatically; Recalls of the devastation caused by World War 2 in last century.
Nov 15, 2022, 08:40 AM (IST)
Nov 15, 2022, 08:39 AM (IST)
Nov 15, 2022, 08:14 AM (IST)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the Group of 20 major economies must tackle the world's most pressing crises in his opening remarks at the leaders' summit on the resort island of Bali.
"Today, the world's eye is on us. Will we score a success? Or will we add one more failure? For me, the G20 must be successful, it must not fail," he told members at the opening of the summit.
Nov 15, 2022, 08:28 AM (IST)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo kiced off the G20 Summit with a warning to the members saying that the world cannot afford another Cold War.
"We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another world war," he said in remarks before the summit's first session.