Protesters clash with police in US after Black man shot dead by cop

Massive Protests have broken out near the US city of Minneapolis after a policeman fatally shot a young Black man near where George Floyd was killed last year.



The man has been identified as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Police in a Minneapolis suburb said an officer fatally shot a driver Sunday, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis. Police fired tear gas and flashbangs at the demonstrators, according to videojournalists at the scene.

The mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, told a crowd earlier Sunday evening that he called her to say he had been pulled over by police, local media reported.

Katie Wright said she heard officers tell her son to put his phone down, and then one of the officers ended the call. Soon after, her son's girlfriend told her he had been shot.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed that it is "investigating an officer-involved shooting incident" in Brooklyn Center.

(With inputs from agencies)