Protesters clash with police in Berlin over shutdown restrictions

Police in Berlin used water cannon and pepper spray as demonstrators protested against the government's stiff coronavirus restrictions.

Reports said at least 200 people were arrested and nine police officers injured during clashes as security officials moved to "detain violators". There have been similar protests across Europe against coronavirus measures even as virus cases have surged in the continent.

The protesters had earlier stormed the steps of the Reichstag parliament three months ago.

Earlier in November, at least 20,000 people had joined demonstrations in Leipzig against coronavirus restrictions.

The country's interior ministry had said that they had rejected applications to hold protests against coronavirus measures outside the Reichstag building in the capital.

The interior ministry said the ban applied both to the Bundestag lower house at the Reichstag and the Bundesrat upper house.

Berlin police said it had detained at least 190 people.