Mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds: Study

Mouthwash demonstrated virucidal properties that can kill deadly coronavirus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it, according to an experimental study.

According to the researchers, mouthwashes have the potential to reduce the oral “viral load” of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, among those suffering from the illness.

The preliminary result comes ahead of a clinical trial into whether using over-the-counter mouthwash has the potential to reduce the levels of Covid-19 in a patient's saliva.

The research, which was conducted at Cardiff University, found that mouthwashes containing 0.07% of the ingredient cetyl pyridinium chloride (CPC) showed "promising signs" of reducing COVID-19.

Dentyl will be the only UK mouthwash brand used in the trial, and the findings will be published in early 2021.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has reached 1.32 million, with 9,797 fatalities being recorded over the past day.

